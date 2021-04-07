Tazewell County Board of Supervisors makes Northwestern District Appointment

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors announced the temporary appointment of Seth White to fill the unexpired term of Northwestern Supervisor Travis Hackworth.

The seat became vacant when Hackworth won the election to replace Senator Ben Chafin, who passed away earlier this year.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Mr. White. As chair I look forward to bringing him up to speed as quickly as possible,” said Tom Lester, Western District Chairman. “We had an outstanding list of applicants and it was an extremely difficult decision. In the end we felt Mr. White was the appropriate fit to temporarily hold the position until the residents of the Northwestern District may have their voice heard during a special election.”

Seth White is a Bluefield College alumni and the Branch Manager for Movement Mortgage in Richlands.

He formerly served on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. White represented the Northwestern District from 2008-2015.

White and three additional candidates submitted applications to fill the vacancy. The board unanimously voted in favor of Mr. White to be appointed.

The special election to permanently fill the position will take place at a later date, determined by the Tazewell County Circuit Court.