Tazewell County runners place first in Southwest District meet

BRISTOL, Va. (WVVA) - A pair of Tazewell County cross country runners earned the top spot in individual competition, while two teams advanced to the Region 2D tournament on Wednesday.

Graham's Katie Benson and Tazewell's Ian Rhudy out-paced all other runners in the girl's and boy's Southwest District meet to earn individual titles.

Benson finished with a time of 19:28.6, while Rhudy blazed to a gold medal with a time of 18:03.8.

In the team competition, the Virginia High girls won their second-straight district championship, while the G-Girls finished in second, Tazewell in third. All three teams will advance to the Region 2D tournament.

The Tazewell boys bested the Bearcats by four points to claim the top spot in team competition.

FULL TEAM SCORES:

Girls

Virginia High (33) Graham (48) Tazewell (53) Lebanon (77)

Boys

Tazewell (40) Virginia (44) Lebanon (45) Richlands (100)

INDIVIDUAL REGION QUALIFIERS:

Graham: Carter Nipper (9th), Bryce Havens (19th), Michael Guzy (20th)

Richlands: Carrie Humphrey (8th), Emily Whited (14th), Morgan McKenley Dales (23rd); Luke Wess (15th), Jonce Culbertson (21st), Ethan Lawson (25th), Gehrig Johnson (27th), Kyle England (30th)