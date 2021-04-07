Thailand confirms first local cases of coronavirus variant

BANGKOK (AP) — Health officials in Thailand have confirmed the country’s first local cases of the coronavirus variant first detected in the U.K., raising the possibility of a new wave of the pandemic. The variant was found in customers of nightlife venues in the capital, Bangkok. The virus threat comes at a particularly vulnerable time for Thailand. Next week Thais celebrate the traditional Songkran New Year’s holiday, which usually sees an exodus of people from cities to visit relatives in other provinces, risking further spread of the virus. And less than 1% of the country’s 69 million people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.