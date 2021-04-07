Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Braxton County 64, Roane County 59
Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47
Clay County 85, Webster County 76, OT
Gilmer County 73, Calhoun County 45
Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54
Hampshire 55, Trinity 40
James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44
Logan 72, Scott 69
Madonna 68, Valley Wetzel 47
Magnolia 53, John Marshall 39
Martinsburg 65, Hedgesville 53
Morgantown 58, Wheeling Park 52
Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44
Nitro 52, St. Albans 45
Notre Dame 80, Poca 78
Petersburg 59, Keyser 43
PikeView 81, Nicholas County 50
Point Pleasant 74, Ripley 63
Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64
Ritchie County 69, Tyler Consolidated 54
River View 65, Van 45
Sherman 47, Meadow Bridge 45
South Harrison 74, Doddridge County 41
Westside 99, Independence 78
Wheeling Central 71, Brooke 47
Williamstown 64, St. Marys 41
Wirt County 69, Wahama 36
Wyoming East 42, Chapmanville 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Berkeley Springs vs. Spring Mills, ccd.
Cameron vs. Linsly, ccd.
Greater Beckley Christian vs. George Washington, ccd.
Herbert Hoover vs. Midland Trail, ccd.
Saint Joseph Central vs. Hannan, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 61, Robert C. Byrd 53
Buckhannon-Upshur 63, Lewis County 56
Charleston Catholic 45, Sissonville 23
East Fairmont 48, Liberty Harrison 32
Frankfort 57, Hampshire 28
Jefferson 60, Spring Mills 48
Lincoln 85, Grafton 22
Moorefield 52, Pendleton County 31
Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16
Roane County 33, Clay County 28
Westside 47, Independence 26
Wheeling Park 74, Parkersburg South 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.
Montcalm vs. Liberty Raleigh, ccd.
North Marion vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.
PikeView vs. Princeton, ccd.
Riverside vs. Elk Valley Christian, ccd.
Shady Spring vs. Summers County, ccd.
Wayne vs. Winfield, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/