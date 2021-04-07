Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:00 am West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Braxton County 64, Roane County 59

Charleston Catholic 68, Buffalo 47

Clay County 85, Webster County 76, OT

Gilmer County 73, Calhoun County 45

Greenbrier East 71, Woodrow Wilson 54

Hampshire 55, Trinity 40

James Monroe 65, Greenbrier West 44

Logan 72, Scott 69

Madonna 68, Valley Wetzel 47

Magnolia 53, John Marshall 39

Martinsburg 65, Hedgesville 53

Morgantown 58, Wheeling Park 52

Mount View 68, Mercer Christian 44

Nitro 52, St. Albans 45

Notre Dame 80, Poca 78

Petersburg 59, Keyser 43

PikeView 81, Nicholas County 50

Point Pleasant 74, Ripley 63

Ravenswood 69, Parkersburg Catholic 64

Ritchie County 69, Tyler Consolidated 54

River View 65, Van 45

Sherman 47, Meadow Bridge 45

South Harrison 74, Doddridge County 41

Westside 99, Independence 78

Wheeling Central 71, Brooke 47

Williamstown 64, St. Marys 41

Wirt County 69, Wahama 36

Wyoming East 42, Chapmanville 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Berkeley Springs vs. Spring Mills, ccd.

Cameron vs. Linsly, ccd.

Greater Beckley Christian vs. George Washington, ccd.

Herbert Hoover vs. Midland Trail, ccd.

Saint Joseph Central vs. Hannan, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 61, Robert C. Byrd 53

Buckhannon-Upshur 63, Lewis County 56

Charleston Catholic 45, Sissonville 23

East Fairmont 48, Liberty Harrison 32

Frankfort 57, Hampshire 28

Jefferson 60, Spring Mills 48

Lincoln 85, Grafton 22

Moorefield 52, Pendleton County 31

Richwood 46, Greenbrier West 16

Roane County 33, Clay County 28

Westside 47, Independence 26

Wheeling Park 74, Parkersburg South 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hannan vs. Saint Joseph Central, ccd.

Montcalm vs. Liberty Raleigh, ccd.

North Marion vs. Fairmont Senior, ccd.

PikeView vs. Princeton, ccd.

Riverside vs. Elk Valley Christian, ccd.

Shady Spring vs. Summers County, ccd.

Wayne vs. Winfield, ccd.

___

