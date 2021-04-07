US envoy talks migration with El Salvador, VP calls Mexico

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — A U.S. envoy has arrived in El Salvador for talks on immigration amid an increase in the number of child migrants on the U.S. border. The U.S. delegation was led by Ricardo Zúñiga, the newly named special envoy for the Northern Triangle nations, which include Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. El Salvadoran officials said Wednesday they were ready to cooperate, but many say more development aid is needed to prevent families with children from migrating. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris also spoke with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador by phone. López Obrador said Mexico is willing to help fight immigrant trafficking.