US military cites rising risk of Chinese move against Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American military is warning that China is probably accelerating its timetable for retaking Taiwan, the island democracy that’s widely seen as the most likely trigger for a potentially catastrophic U.S.-China war. Adm. Philip Davidson is the most senior U.S. military commander in the Asia-Pacific region and recently told a Senate panel the risks of a conflict over Taiwan are “going up.” Davidson says it could happen in the next six years. Davidson’s expected successor, Adm. John Aquilino, declined to back up the six-year timeframe but told his Senate confirmation hearing his opinion is “this problem is much closer to us than most think.”