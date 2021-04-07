US resumes funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it has resumed U.S. assistance to the Palestinians, including to the U.N. agency that deals with Palestinian refugees. Nearly all of the funding had been eliminated by former President Donald Trump. The State Department announced Wednesday that it would provide a total of $235 million to projects in the West Bank and Gaza as well as the U.N. Relief and Works Agency. The resumption of assistance comes as the administration cements a new Mideast policy that in many ways is directly opposite of the one pursued by Trump and it is meeting opposition from some pro-Israel lawmakers in Congress.