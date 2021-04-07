West Virginia gov extends legislative session by one day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation to extend the state legislature’s session by one day in order to pass a budget. The Republican supermajority in the statehouse is days away from the end of its 60-day session without an agreement on its top priority, cutting the state’s income tax. The budget hinges on lawmakers deciding how to move forward. The income tax makes up about 40% of state revenue. Justice’s extension announced Wednesday would allow the legislature to run into Sunday. Lawmakers are to only consider matters related to the budget.