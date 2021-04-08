Permits won’t be needed to carry handguns in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has become the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without first clearing a background check and training. Gov. Bill Lee Thursday signed the measure into law on Thursday. Lee initially proposed the National Rifle Association-backed legislation last year before the COVID-19 pandemic caused lawmakers to narrow their focus. The Republican governor renewed that effort when lawmakers returned for this year’s legislative session. Nearly 20 other states currently don’t require permits for concealed carry. However, law enforcement groups have largely opposed the move and consider the state’s existing permit system an important safeguard for knowing who should or shouldn’t be carrying a gun.