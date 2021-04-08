Biden to unveil actions on guns, including new ATF boss

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office. He will also nominate a former federal agent and adviser at a gun control group, David Chipman, to be director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Biden is expected to announce Thursday tighter regulations requiring buyers of homemade “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.