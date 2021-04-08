Bluefield State College Football Releases 2021 Schedule
BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- The Bluefield State College Football team continued its trend of historic firsts with the release of their 2021 schedule on Thursday.
The newly dubbed-Danes will have an 8 game schedule including an even four home games and four away games. The first football game for Bluefield State will kickoff at Mitchell Stadium on September 4th. The full schedule is as follows:
Sept. 4th vs. Lawrence Tech
Sept. 11th @ Elizabeth City
Sept. 18th @ Johnson C. Smith
Oct. 2nd vs. UNC Greensboro
Oct. 9th vs. Fort Lauderdale University
Oct. 16th @ Erskine College
Oct. 30th @ Barton College
Nov. 13th vs. St. Anselm