Bluefield State College Football Releases 2021 Schedule

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA)- The Bluefield State College Football team continued its trend of historic firsts with the release of their 2021 schedule on Thursday.

The newly dubbed-Danes will have an 8 game schedule including an even four home games and four away games. The first football game for Bluefield State will kickoff at Mitchell Stadium on September 4th. The full schedule is as follows:

Sept. 4th vs. Lawrence Tech

Sept. 11th @ Elizabeth City

Sept. 18th @ Johnson C. Smith

Oct. 2nd vs. UNC Greensboro

Oct. 9th vs. Fort Lauderdale University

Oct. 16th @ Erskine College

Oct. 30th @ Barton College

Nov. 13th vs. St. Anselm