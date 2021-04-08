Crews battle fire at Brandon’s BBQ



Photos: Summers County Sheriff's Department

PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - A popular barbecue restaurant caught fire on Thursday, officials tell WVVA.

According to dispatchers, the blaze at Brandon's BBQ started around 1:44 PM.

Pipestem, Summers County, Athens, East River, Jumping Branch and Talcott Volunteer Fire Departments are all on the scene.

There are no reports of injuries.

Details are limited, but WVVA has a crew headed to the scene.

More information will be added to this story as it's made available.