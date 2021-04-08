Crews battle fire at Brandon’s BBQ

Crews battle fire at Brandon’s BBQUpdated
PIPESTEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - A popular barbecue restaurant caught fire on Thursday, officials tell WVVA.
According to dispatchers, the blaze at Brandon's BBQ started around 1:44 PM.
Pipestem, Summers County, Athens, East River, Jumping Branch and Talcott Volunteer Fire Departments are all on the scene.
There are no reports of injuries.
Details are limited, but WVVA has a crew headed to the scene.
More information will be added to this story as it's made available.