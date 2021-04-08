Dutch police detain man in plot to attack vaccination center

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Prosecutors in the Netherlands say police have arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly plotting to set off what they described as a “firework bomb” at a coronavirus vaccination center. The man, whose identity was not released in line with Dutch privacy guidelines, was arrested March 18. Prosecutors said Thursday that he allegedly wanted to attack the former town hall in the northern port of Den Helder, which is being used as a vaccination center. Prosecutors say the alleged plot is being treated as a terror act because it “aimed to instill serious fear among the population and to disrupt the economic and social structures of the country.”