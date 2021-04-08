Skip to Content

Expert says Floyd died from a lack of oxygen

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A medical expert says George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen, which damaged his brain and caused his heart to stop. Dr. Martin Tobin is a lung and critical care specialist from Chicago. He testified Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial that Floyd’s breathing was too shallow to take in enough oxygen while he was pinned the facedown with his hands cuffed behind his back for 9 1/2 minutes. His testimony came a day after a use-of-force expert said Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck area the entire time that he pinned

Associated Press

