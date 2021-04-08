Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: Why would an expert witness go without pay?

New
5:54 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Experts in medicine can command thousands of dollars for testifying in American courtrooms, but prosecutors made a point of letting jurors know that Dr. Martin Tobin was not being paid for his appearance Thursday at former Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial in George Floyd’s death. Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified that Floyd died due to a lack of oxygen from being pinned to the pavement with Chauvin’s knee on his neck. Legal experts say the arrangement is unusual but not unprecedented. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content