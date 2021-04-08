Fayette County Clerk’s office makes modern changes

FAYETTEVILLE W. VA. (WVVA) - Changes are being made to modernize the Fayette County Clerk's office.

Those changes include, putting public records online and allowing people to pay with credit cards instead of cash.

Michelle Holly, the Fayette County Clerk, said these changes were made to modernize the office.

She added, it was one of her goals to make it more convenient for the community to access public information.

"This office really belongs to the people of Fayette County," said Holly. "Like this information is theirs, it's yours, so I feel like the easy as possible to make it for people to access that information, it was really important to me."

These changes went into effect on Monday.

Holly said right now most of the records date back to the early 1990s, but they are working diligently to add more.

Those records can be accessed on the Fayette County Government website.

