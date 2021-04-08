Fire Station 3 reopens after two years not in use

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield, West Virginia Fire Department reopened Station 3 on Thursday.

For two years, the station on Cumberland Road sat empty. It closed in 2019 because of mold, water damage and unfit living conditions, among other issues.

With nearly $100,000 in renovations, it's a complete transformation...

"This place is very nice," Chad Bailey, the Bluefield Fire Chief, said. "Now the guys have a nice, comfortable, safe place to sleep. It's almost as good as home, and as much time as they spend in the fire station, 24 hours a day, sometimes 48 hours, it's good to be in a place where you've got a good bed."

But the project wouldn't have been possible without community support, the money coming from residents, businesses and community partners in Bluefield.

"I think what you've got, is you've got the citizens that actually knew that we've got our first responders putting their lives on the line, that need to have a facility that allows them to do their job and do it safely," Dane Rideout, the Bluefield City Manager, said.

"When you get people that will just pull out their checkbooks and write you a check," Bailey said. "Or you go down to Lowe's and they donate a whole display of cabinets to the fire department... that's humbling."

But what makes reopening Station 3 so important is expanding the fire department's reach across the entire city, in particular John Nash Boulevard and the East River Tunnel.

"It just separates the crew, so we can get a crew faster if there's a fire. We can, at least, get to the area and start putting water on it while the other crews are coming," Bailey said.

In a profession when minutes or even seconds matter, the location of Station 3 could make the world of a difference.

"Our response times go from six or seven minutes, down to two or three minutes," Bailey said. "That's what it's all about, it's for the public to save the public."