Germany mulls possible order of Russian COVID-19 vaccine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says the European Union doesn’t plan to order Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but his country will hold talks with Russia on whether an individual order makes sense. Health Minister Jens Spahn told a German radio station that the EU’s executive Commission said Wednesday it won’t place orders for Sputnik V on member countries’ behalf, as it did with other manufacturers. Spahn said Thursday Germany “will talk bilaterally to Russia, first of all about when it could come and in what quantities.” He said that, “to really make a difference in our current situation,” deliveries would have to come in the next two to five months.