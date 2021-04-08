Skip to Content

Golden Knights win Battle of the Views, Beckley gets pair of wins

(WVVA) - The Mount View boys held off rival River View on the road, while both Woodrow Wilson squads win on Thursday night.

The Golden Knights opened up a 19-point first quarter lead in Bradshaw, but the Raiders fought back. At the final buzzer, the visitors did just enough to win, 54-49.

Mount View's Tony Bailey led all scorers with 22 points, while River View's Malik Woodson had a team-best 12 points.

In Oak Hill, the Flying Eagles topped the Red Devils, 53-48.

Finally, despite a sluggish third quarter, the Lady Flying Eagles roll past Bluefield at home, 64-28.

OTHER SCORES:

James Monroe 100, Pocahontas Co. 52 (Boys)

Greenbrier West 81, Summers Co. 35 (Boys)

Webster Co. 71, Greater Beckley Christian 59 (Boys)

Nick Dugan

Sports Director

