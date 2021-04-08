Greece: COVID patient arrested for hospital respirator death

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece say a man being treated in hospital for COVID-19 has been formally placed under arrest on suspicion of homicide after a fellow patient was disconnected from a respirator and died. The suspect, who was not identified, remained under police guard Thursday at the Athens hospital to continue his treatment. The patient, who was 76 and had also suffered from COVID-19, died late Wednesday after doctors at the Red Cross hospital discovered that a respirator he was using had been removed and unplugged without medical authority. Both men had been sharing the same ward, police said.