High School students in Fayette County eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE W. VA. (WVVA) - In West Virginia, people 16 and older can get vaccinated and the Fayette County School System is giving students the opportunity to get their shots.

Interested students will receive a Pfizer vaccine which will be administered by the school's wellness center.

At Oak Hill High School New River Medical Center will be distributing the vaccines; and, at Meadow Bridge and Meadow Bridge, Rainelle Medical Center will be in charge of distribution through the wellness centers.

Students under the age of 18 must have their parent's permission to receive a vaccination.

Gary Hough, the Superintendent of Fayette County Schools said it is important for students to receive their vaccination as a way to keep from having to miss more class time.

"If you don't have symptoms, you don't have to quarantine, and so that - those students will have a lot more abilities not to be caught in the quarantine mode or have to be pulled out of school for any purpose," said Hough.

Cindy Whitlock, the School Health Director for New River Health, said students being vaccinated protects the community as a whole.

"You may not think you need it yourself, but the people that are in your circle of friends, in your life, in your family, in your church, they need to be protected and you can help do that," said Whitlock.

Any student interested in receiving a shot must turn in their permission form by the end of the day Monday.

The form is also available online.

Hough said the school will administer those shots as soon as dosages are available.