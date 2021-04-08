Hit-and-miss showers/storms this evening; Friday is looking mainly dry

A frontal system moving through the area will bring showers and thunderstorms across our area this evening, but they will be very hit-or-miss in nature; not everyone will see them.

While severe weather is not expected across most of the area, an isolated stronger storm or two will still be possible.

Watch out for storms with gusty winds & locally heavy rain especially west of I-77 through this evening!

By sunrise Friday morning, showers will be ending, and we'll become partly cloudy again as we head into Friday. Tomorrow still looks warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s. Besides a stray sprinkle/shower during the afternoon, we should stay mainly rain-free to begin wrap up the work week.

Another low pressure system will bring additional rain through Saturday afternoon and evening. While severe weather is looking unlikely at this point, we could see wider-spread and heavier rain at times with this system through Sunday morning. Make sure to tune in to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!