Hit-or-miss showers and storms pop in today

Hit-or-miss showers and storms build in today. Majority of the area should stay dry for the first part of the day, but as we head into 1-3PM some showers will start to build in. Later in the afternoon and the evening a few storms will push in.

For most we shouldn't see anything severe, but we could have an isolated storm become strong or severe. Most of the severe threat is still down to our south and west (outside of the viewing area).

Main thing would be winds. Wind gusts in general will reach 20-40 MPH by the afternoon. With storm development winds could become stronger. Rotation isn't completely zero but that's a low chance.

Surprisingly enough some of the area will actually stay dry with a mix of clouds and sun! That's how hit-or-miss these showers and storms are.

So best idea would be to have the umbrella on standby during the afternoon and evening and a way to receive weather alerts.

A stationary boundary falls back into our area tomorrow bringing a few more showers with it, but again not everyone will see precipitation! Another round of hit-or-miss showers with a mix of sun and clouds will be in store tomorrow. High temperatures today and tomorrow are in the upper 60s and 70s. Winds will still be breezy tomorrow with gusts around 20 MPH.

The best chance for most of the area to see rain will be on Saturday. So far looks like a cold front will swing through later that day. Few storms possible throughout the weekend too.