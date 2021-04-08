Japan to raise virus steps in Tokyo, 3 months ahead of Games

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is set to strengthen anti-virus measures in Tokyo on Friday to curb the rapid spread of a more contagious coronavirus variant just three months before the Olympics begin in the capital where most people are not yet vaccinated. Experts on a government panel gave preliminary approval to the emergency measures that would include binding orders in Tokyo, Kyoto and Okinawa. The measures expected to be announced later Friday by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga would start Monday and last until early May. With Japan’s vaccination drive still at an early stage, it will be almost impossible for Japan to inoculate enough people to reach so-called herd immunity before the Olympics begin on July 23.