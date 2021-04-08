Jeremy Swayman wins 2nd NHL start, Bruins beat Capitals 4-2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Brad Marchand scored a shorthanded goal, Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves to win his second NHL start and the Boston Bruins beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 for their second consecutive victory. Jeremy Lauzon, Anton Blidh and Craig Smith also scored for Boston. Swayman was strong in net again after making his NHL debut earlier this week. Alex Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie scored on the power play for Washington. Ovechkin’s goal was his 20th this season and 726th of his career. Washington has lost two in a row and four of six.