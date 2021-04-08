Lavrov says US policy towards Russia is ‘dumb,’ ineffective

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat has described U.S. policy toward Moscow as “dumb” and warned that his country will retaliate if Washington imposes new sanctions. Speaking on a trip to Kazakhstan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in response to a question about new sanctions against Russia being readied by Washington that all attempts to pressure Russia are bound to fail. He described the U.S. policy toward Russia as “deadlocked and even dumb,” adding that the past rounds of U.S. sanctions have failed to achieve their goals. Last month, Russia recalled its ambassador from Washington after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”