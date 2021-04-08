March Student of the Month: Chloe Wilson

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

Our March Student of the Month is Chloe Wilson, a fifth grader at Montcalm Elementary School.

Chloe's favorite subject is math, and she hopes to be a veterinarian or a teacher one day.

"We're really proud of Chloe, she's a super good kid," said Matthew Wright, Principal at Montcalm Elementary. "She works really hard in her class, and you can tell that she really just wants to be here."

Congratulations, Chloe!

If you know a local teacher or student that is making a difference or excelling in his or her area, let us know.

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

