March Teacher of the Month: Elizabeth Scott

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

Our March Teacher of the Month is Elizabeth Scott at Welch Elementary School.

She says what started as a temporary situation - turned into a permanent job.

"I love kids," she saod. "I said I was going to stay here a year when I moved here, and here I am 5 or 6 years later. I'm going to stay here, and my kids go to school here. They love it. The kids here are amazing."

Congratulations, Mrs. Scott!

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.