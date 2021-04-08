Miss America to be crowned in live event after virtual year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Miss America organization says it plans to crown its 100th winner in December before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino’s arena in Connecticut. The announcement Thursday was made after a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss America and Mohegan Sun announced a three-year partnership to hold the finale and associated events at the southeastern Connecticut facility. The competition and broadcast are to be held sometime in December. COVID-19 forced organizers to postpone the 2020 competitions and extend the reign of 2019 Miss America, Camille Schrier, for a second year. Schrier represented Virginia.