Morrisey vows to protect Second Amendment

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey emphasized his support and defense of the Second Amendment following President Biden's address to the nation on Thursday.

Biden proposed federal gun control measures by legislation and executive action.

“Defending the second amendment remains one of the most important priorities for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. I will not allow the far left to run roughshod over our citizens’ gun rights. If President Biden follows through on his proposals, we will be in court very quickly," said Morrisey. "Gun violence and the senseless death attributed to it should pain all Americans, however, the evil acts of a select few should never be a catalyst for stripping the lawful masses of their constitutional rights, especially their right to self-defense and to bear arms."

Morrisey said that he is reviewing Biden's new proposals, promising to protect gun rights.

