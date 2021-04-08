Native Americans: Move Boston Marathon from Oct. 11 holiday

BOSTON (AP) — Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling on the organizers of the Boston Marathon to move the date for the storied race because it conflicts with a day meant to celebrate the contributions of Indigenous peoples. Indigenous Peoples Day Committee in the the Boston suburb of Newton said its first planned celebration of the Oct. 11 holiday has to be canceled because of the marathon’s new date. The 125th edition of the marathon has been pushed back from its traditional April running to Oct. 11, assuming road races are allowed to take place then. Race organizers didn’t immediately comment Thursday.