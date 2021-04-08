Nebraska US Rep. Bacon says he believes he had COVID-19

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska says he believes he caught COVID-19 late last year, developing coronavirus symptoms and prompting him to wait at least three months to get vaccinated. Bacon says in a statement that he was exposed to an infected person and experienced symptoms, but never got tested. He says he’s expected to get a vaccine shot on Friday, and encouraged others to get one as well. Bacon’s congressional office reported on Dec. 2 that he had been exposed to the COVID-19 virus over the week of Thanksgiving and had gone into quarantine to comply with federal guidelines.