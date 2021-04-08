Ohio GOP lieutenant governor faces political test over tweet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted entered the coronavirus pandemic a Republican rising star. But his party’s hard turn to the right and many member’s deep hatred of COVID-19 restrictions have required deft recalculation. University of Cincinnati political scientist David Niven says Husted’s increasingly provocative rhetoric on social media over the past year including the inflammatory phrase “Wuhan Virus” is intended for the state and national Republican base. The outcome of Husted’s meeting Friday with Asian American neighbors from his suburban Columbus neighborhood could signal where he sees his political future.