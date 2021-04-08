Police: Solving teen’s fatal shooting is ‘priority No. 1’

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia police chief says solving the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old high school student who played football and basketball is “priority No. 1” for his department. Police told news outlets that Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor was gunned down Wednesday in Charleston. He had attended Capital High School. Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt called the shooting a “senseless act” said he would pull out all stops to find out who was responsible. Hunt said he did not know Taylor, but from all reports the teen was a good student who had never been in trouble. He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact police.