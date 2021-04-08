Potential Underground Railroad tunnels found in Monroe County

PETERSTOWN, W. Va. (WVVA) - In Monroe County, a potential piece of history sits at the Virginia-West Virginia boarder in Peterstown.

The old Ballard Home was built in the 1800's and used as a hotel. Guests walked the halls... but beneath the floor boards, there could be an entirely different story. This building may have had more than one purpose.

"The realtor is the one that told us when we got to that part of the house down there looking at it, and she said: 'It's rumored that there's tunnels used in the Underground Railroad," Sean Mann, the current owner, said.

Mann bought the house in 2004, and a frozen pipe that same year sparked his curiosity about the tunnel theory.

Mann said he cut a hole in the wall to reach the pipes, and under the house a pile of shattered bottles caught his eye.

"I was like: that's odd. Because it was closed off and dark and why would they be down here?"

A thought that remained in Mann's mind for seventeen years, that is, until curiosity got the best of him in January 2021...

"You know what, I'm going to dig and see what's back there. Everybody said: 'You're crazy. You're going to waste your time.' I'm like, what? It's my time, so I'm just going to see if I can find it. Exactly one hour later, I came back and told them I found a tunnel."

Not just one tunnel, two tunnels... also uncovering what Mann thinks is direction stone, shackles and keys.

While the potential discovery has yet to be confirmed by historians, it did pique the interest of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center located in Cincinnati. Mann said he's talked to the group's president, adding that the organization plans to send someone to check it out.

The house also sits on an interesting geographical location.

"It wasn't the North and the South in 1830, it was America," Mann said. "There was no 'get to the North.' You had to go all the way to Canada. This road out in front {of the house}, Mill Street, it goes all the way to Detroit on the lakes on the side... 219 starts basically right here. It goes all the way to Buffalo on the other side of the lakes. So these two roads start right here and go all the way to Canada, to freedom."

It's a potential piece of history in the midst of Monroe County.

Again, the theory that this house was used as part of the Underground Railroads has not yet been confirmed by historians.

WVVA will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest information as it becomes available.