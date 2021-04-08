Princeton Police Department pushes driver safety

PRINCETON, W.v. (WVVA) -- The Princeton Police department is taking part in a national blitz, the Connect To Disconnect campaign.



In conjunction with the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety detail, Princeton police department is focusing its attention on drivers distracted by using their cellphones when they're on the road.

Increased patrol officers are giving out citations to those they stop, it's all part of an effort to bring awareness to the consequences to distracted driving.

"The main goal is the safety of everyone in the community," said James Carroll, a patrolman for the Princeton Police Department. "While you're on the roadway, if you're distracted, you can cause an accident and take somebody's life. A lot of times a lot of the accident's we work out here is cellphone related because they're distracted from actually paying attention and people do get hurt. "



Princeton Police Department is urging drivers to slow down, to use hands-free features when possible, and to pull over if a text must be sent.