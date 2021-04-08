Seth White to temporarily fill Travis Hackworth’s seat

An empty seat on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is now occupied. Seth White will temporarily fill the term of northwestern supervisor -- Travis Hackworth.



The seat became vacant after Hackworth won the 38th senate district special election, replacing the late state senator, Ben Chafin.

From 2008 until 2015, White previously served on the board, representing the Northwestern District.

A chairman on the Tazewell Board of Supervisors, Tom Lester, says that White fit the non-political description they were looking for.

"We picked Mr. White primarily because of his experience and the fact that he wasn't seeking election in the special election," said Lester. "We felt like those were two qualifications which would logically would make him the right choice for the board. It took the politics out of it."



A special election to permanently fill Hackworth's term, which expires December 23rd, 2023, will be determined by the Tazewell county circuit court.