Speed limit change to I-77 in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, W.v. (WVVA) -- Drivers may have noticed some recent changes along the West Virginia turnpike.

Between mile marker 20 and 28, between Campcreek and Flattop, the speed limit has been changed from 60 miles per hour to 70. The limit was originally reduced to 60 due to the high number of accidents along that stretch of road.

With the help of three positive speed studies and the addition of new safety equipment, like new guard rails and lighted chevron signs, the West Virginia highway authorities have deemed it safe to raise the limit.

"The studies essentially said that 85% of motorists would typically drive between 70 and 74 miles, regardless of what the posted speed limit is," said Jeff Miller, the parkway authorities executive director."Whether it's 60 or whether it's 70. So within that positive report, we determined that often times a motorist that may be adhering to that speed limit, when everyone else is driving a higher rate of speed around them, that it would actually be in our best interest."

The D.O.H. will make adjustments as they see necessary, but Miller says that the new speed change is permanent for the time being.