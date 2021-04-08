Tazewell Football readies for Region 2D playoffs

TAZEWELL, V.A (WVVA)- The Dawgs are back in the postseason.

After a week off due to a game cancellation, the Tazewell Bulldogs have set their sights on the playoffs and their first-round matchup in Wise County Central High School. The Warriors are just another powerhouse program that the Bulldogs will face their season, and they believe that their matchups with tough teams in the regular season have prepared them for their Friday night opponent.

"People were always saying we had that mental hump to get over, and then we beat the bigger teams this year and stuck with more of the powerhouse teams," senior running back Chancellor Harris said. "We can compete and hopefully make a good push."

Don’t let their poise fool you, head coach J'me Harris believes he and his team are as locked in as ever.

"I mean there’s more of an urgency that you feel. But the preparation is the same," Harris said. "We prepare for each game one game at a time and we’re just looking forward to the opportunity and preparing the best we can."

Tazewell kicks off at Central on Friday at 7:00 p.m.