Thursday’s Scores

New
10:34 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cabell Midland 49, Huntington 42

Charleston Catholic 58, Notre Dame 42

Clay County 74, Braxton County 58

Clay-Battelle 73, Valley Wetzel 38

Greenbrier West 86, Summers County 35

Herbert Hoover 86, Nicholas County 47

Keyser 48, Frankfort 47

Martinsburg 65, Hedgesville 53

Nitro 65, Ripley 59

Ritchie County 58, South Harrison 57

South Charleston 68, Capital 66

St. Albans 51, Riverside 33

Tolsia 79, Van 55

Woodrow Wilson 53, Oak Hill 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Midland Trail vs. Man, ccd.

Wheeling Park vs. University, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 50, Lincoln 39

Frankfort 68, Trinity 53

Linsly 56, Oak Glen 45

Magnolia 59, Wheeling Central 49

Scott 67, Van 25

Spring Mills 55, Hedgesville 21

Tucker County 49, Moorefield 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Lewis County vs. Philip Barbour, ccd.

South Harrison vs. Notre Dame, ccd.

Tug Valley vs. River View, ccd.

Valley Wetzel vs. Calhoun County, ccd.

Wahama vs. Poca, ccd.

Wayne vs. Sissonville, ccd.

Wyoming East vs. Liberty Raleigh, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

