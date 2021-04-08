Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cabell Midland 49, Huntington 42
Charleston Catholic 58, Notre Dame 42
Clay County 74, Braxton County 58
Clay-Battelle 73, Valley Wetzel 38
Greenbrier West 86, Summers County 35
Herbert Hoover 86, Nicholas County 47
Keyser 48, Frankfort 47
Martinsburg 65, Hedgesville 53
Nitro 65, Ripley 59
Ritchie County 58, South Harrison 57
South Charleston 68, Capital 66
St. Albans 51, Riverside 33
Tolsia 79, Van 55
Woodrow Wilson 53, Oak Hill 48
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Midland Trail vs. Man, ccd.
Wheeling Park vs. University, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 50, Lincoln 39
Frankfort 68, Trinity 53
Linsly 56, Oak Glen 45
Magnolia 59, Wheeling Central 49
Scott 67, Van 25
Spring Mills 55, Hedgesville 21
Tucker County 49, Moorefield 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lewis County vs. Philip Barbour, ccd.
South Harrison vs. Notre Dame, ccd.
Tug Valley vs. River View, ccd.
Valley Wetzel vs. Calhoun County, ccd.
Wahama vs. Poca, ccd.
Wayne vs. Sissonville, ccd.
Wyoming East vs. Liberty Raleigh, ccd.
