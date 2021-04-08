Top US envoy Blinken urges Kosovo resume talks with Serbia

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, has told Kosovo that normalization of talks with Serbia is essential in its path toward the European Union. Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday made public a letter of congratulations he had received from Antony Blinken a day earlier. Blinken urged Kosovo “to engage productively and without delay in the U.S.-supported EU-facilitated dialogue with Serbia.” Brussels also has stressed that Kosovo-Serbia normalization talks are fundamental in their goal of becoming a bloc member one day. Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but that has not been recognized by Serbia.