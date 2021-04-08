UAE sends Syria aid to help it fight spread of coronavirus

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media say the country has received a planeload from the United Arab Emirates with food items and medical aid yo help the war-torn country fight against the spread of the coronavirus. The UAE aid arrived on Thursday, at a time when Syria is witnessing a sharp increase in coronavirus cases. The UAE had been a supporter of the Syrian opposition during the early years of the war. But as the war wound down and the Syrian army captured most of the territory that was once lost to the opposition, the UAE and a few other Arab countries made limited and usually indirect openings toward Syria.