US Navy dismisses Pearl Harbor-based ship’s commander

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy says it has relieved the commander of a Pearl Harbor-based destroyer after losing confidence in her leadership. The Navy said in a news release that Cmdr. Kathryn J. Dawley was removed as the USS Hopper’s leader on Tuesday. It did not elaborate on the reason for her dismissal. The deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron Three One is temporarily assuming command of the Hopper until the Navy identifies a permanent replacement. Dawley took over as the ship’s commander a year ago. A Navy news story from that time said Dawley was the first female commanding officer of the Hopper.