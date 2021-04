BLACKSBURG, Va. (WVVA) - After spending one season with the floor with the Hokies, Keve Aluma will declare for the NBA draft, he announced Wednesday on social media.

I feel blessed to have the opportunity to explore my options and enter my name for the 2021 NBA draft while still maintaining my eligibility as a Hokie. 🙏🏾 Can’t wait to see what God has in store for me and go Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/5pferRj6V4 — Keve Aluma (@AlumaKeve) April 8, 2021

The redshirt junior led Virginia Tech with 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game this season, en route to a Second Team All-ACC honor.

Aluma will maintain his eligibility and has the option to return to Blacksburg for another season, if he chooses.