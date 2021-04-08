WVa income tax cut plan advances to House of Delegates

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republicans’ attempt to cut the state income tax took a key step forward after the state Senate narrowly approved a measure on Wednesday night. But its fate remains uncertain in the House of Delegates. Even with a Republican supermajority, more conservative lawmakers have previously signaled opposition to raising excise taxes on coal and energy companies to help offset cutting the income tax. The Senate passed its bill 18-16. Five Republicans joined all 11 Democrats to oppose. The current version would initially cut the income tax by 40%. That’s down from a 60% cut originally envisioned in the governor’s plan.