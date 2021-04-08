WVU Tech’s James Long named head coach of 2021 ‘Best Virginia’ squad

(WVVA) - Golden Bears head coach, James Long, will lead the group of West Virginia men's basketball alumni, known as Best Virginia, in the 2021 The Basketball Tournament this summer.

Former Mountaineer standout, Da'Sean Butler, and Morgantown boys basketball head coach, Dave Tallman, will join Long on his staff as assistant coaches.

Long was a member of the Mountaineers squad from 2013-2017 under Bob Huggins. He then served as assistant director of basketball operations and video coordinator on Huggins' staff for two more seasons.

West Virginia Tech hired Long as its head coach in 2019. Since taking over the job, the Golden Bears have compiled a 36-15 record, earning a River State Conference regular season championship in 2020 and a conference tournament championship in 2021.

"I am beyond excited to be a part of Best Virginia," Long said in a statement. "The experience in Richmond was something that brought a log of excitement to Mountaineer Nation. We have all the pieces to compete for the TBT. I'm thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this team."

Best Virginia was forced to withdraw from last summer's TBT due to COVID-19 concerns, but will return to action this summer.