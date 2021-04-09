2 minute’s silence at sports to mark Prince Philip’s death

LONDON (AP) — A two-minute’s silence was being held at cricket matches in England’s county championship and at the Grand National horse racing meeting on Friday to mark the death of Prince Philip at age 99. Cricket is the sport he was most associated with as president for two terms of the Lord’s-based Marylebone Cricket Club, which is regarded as the guardian of the laws of the game. Philip was an honorary member of the MCC and the Jockey Club, which owns racecourses in Britain. The silence was held before the start of racing on the second day of the Grand National meeting at Aintree.