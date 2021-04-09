Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce to host litter clean ups

RALEIGH COUNTY, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is working on beautifying Raleigh County and they're asking the community to help.

The chamber has planned a series of cleanups which include picking up litter in areas around Raleigh County.

The first cleanup will be held Saturday, April 10 at Cool Ridge near route 19.

Michelle Rotellini, the president and CEO of the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, said these cleanups are part of the Gate Way Beautification Project.

This project aims to attract more business to Raleigh County.

"How your business looks can really add value and bring more people to spend their dollars with you, and ultimately that's what we want, and that's why the Chamber of Commerce is involved because we want to create a vibrant business economy here," said Rotellini.

Other cleanups scheduled for this month are scheduled for: April 17, with the Piney Creek Watershed Association, April 19 on Harper Road, and the "butt busters" cleanup down town on Earth Day, April 22.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the Chamber of Commerce or visit their Facebook page.