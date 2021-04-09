9 Texans sue state AG Paxton for blocking users on Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine Texans have sued state Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming he blocked them on Twitter for criticizing him or his policies in comments responding to his tweets. The federal lawsuit filed Thursday asks a judge to declare Paxton’s action unconstitutional and require him to unblock the plaintiffs. The Dallas Morning News reports the lawsuit is the latest legal challenge to public officials who block constituents on social media. Paxton is also facing a whistleblower lawsuit by former employees who allege were fired after accusing him of abusing his power to help a campaign donor. Paxton did not respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.