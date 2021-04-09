Beckley Art Center to host Dark Room Photography classes

BECKLEY W. VA. (WVVA) - The Beckley Art Center will begin offering new classes on Monday.

The class will incorporate their newly opened dark room, and will teach participants how to use this technique to develop film.

This is the first class they have offered with the dark room, and one of the first set of in-person classes in 2021.

Saja Montague, the Administrative Coordinator at Beckley Art Center, said they are excited to begin offering in-person classes again.

"We had so much momentum happening in 2019, and then you know 2020 came and a lot of our stuff got closed down so we're excited to be getting back working with the community and people getting to come here and do art," said Montague.

The adult class begins Monday, April 12, and the youth class will be held on April 26.

Montague said the price of the class is $20. Anyone interested in taking classes can sign up on Beckley Art Center's website. .